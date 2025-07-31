China is catching up with AMD: Zhaoxin KH-50000 processor with 96 cores and 12x DDR5 corresponds to the server EPYC 9004

The Chinese company Zhaoxin has introduced new high-performance processors with up to 96 cores and operating frequencies of up to 3 GHz.

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025, the Chinese company Zhaoxin showed two of its processors: Kaisheng KH-50000 and KaiXian KX-7000N. The first model is designed for the server segment of the market, the second one is intended for AI processing in workstations and consumer PCs.

The Kaisheng KH-50000 has 96 cores with an operating frequency of 2.2 GHz to 3 GHz and is a continuation of the KH line, whose predecessor, the KH-40000, has only 32 cores. It is not known whether the — architecture has changed in the new generation. However, given the fact that the number of cores in the KH-50000 has tripled compared to its predecessor, the answer to this question is most likely yes.

Also, information about SMT support remains closed at this time (KH-40000 does not have it). If the new CPU does have it, then this brings it to the level of AMD EPYC 9004 (Genoa)because all the other main features, such as 384 MB L3 cache, 128 PCIe 5.0 lines, 12-channel DDR5 RAM with ECC and Compute Express Link (CXL)both processors are the same. We also know about the support of the ZPI (Zhaoxin Processor Interconnect) 5.0 interface, which allows you to install from 2 to 4 of these chips in one motherboard.

KaiXian KX-7000N is designed for artificial intelligence processing workstations. It is an updated version of the previously released KX-7000 and differs from it by having a built-in NPU unit. This is the company’s first chip with a neuroprocessor, but that’s all that is known about it. Other characteristics have not yet been disclosed. It is only known that it will differ from the model without «N» in the name by having more cores and a faster PCIe 5.0 interface.

Recently, there has been more and more news about Chinese components: processors, graphics cards, drives, and much more. Perhaps in the near future, we will witness how all these components will start to impose serious competition on well-known Western brands.

Source: Tom’s Hardware