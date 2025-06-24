China’s new mosquito drone will spy completely unnoticed

Chinese researchers from the National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) have created tiny drone, the mosquito-like bug is capable of conducting reconnaissance and spying unnoticed.

«Here in my hand is a robot that looks like a mosquito. Miniature bionic robots like this one are particularly suitable for information intelligence and special missions on the battlefield», — says one of the developers, a student at NUDT Liang Hexiang.

In modern wars, such as the one waged by russia against Ukraine, and in the Middle East, drones have already led to a revolution. They are used to launch strikes against enemy positions and targets, as well as for real-time surveillance. Relatively cheap, commercially available quadcopters can be armed with explosives or equipped with surveillance cameras. As this technology becomes more compact, smarter, and more autonomous, drones are rewriting the rules of engagement.

However, new tiny chinese drones, that look like mosquitoes, could become a new stage in the development of these technologies. They imitate the flight of real insects, having two leaf-like wings that keep them in the air. They are also able to land with their human hair-thin legs Inside the case, there are advanced power systems, tiny sensors and electronics that control the drone, and everything is no bigger than a coin.These drones are capable of spying without being detected, but their miniature design limits their operating time and available functionality.

Who else is developing similar drones

The United States and Norway are also investing heavily in the development of miniature drones. In particular, NATO has already received a small palm-sized drone, the norwegian-made Black Hornet. The latest model, the Black Hornet 4, features improved range, durability, and data encryption.

The US Air Force announced its development of an insect-sized UAV in 2021. However, since then, there is still little information about it. Meanwhile, engineers at Harvard have created the RoboBee drone, which mimics the flight of a bee. This tiny drone is able to hover in the air, swim underwater, and then rise into the air. However, this development is not intended for military use.

Should we worry about such developments

The emergence of such miniature drones potentially makes unexpected attacks involving explosive devices or toxic substances possible. Modern software capabilities of drones allow them to operate completely autonomously, without human intervention.

In the fictional universe of Dune, swarms of self-improving drones nearly destroyed an entire civilization. And this is no longer a fantasy in the real world today. With this in mind, developments such as the Chinese mosquito drone and the like can indeed be a cause for concern.

Source: South China Morning Post