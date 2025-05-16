Chinese holding Addentax Group Corp to buy $800 million worth of bitcoins and TRUMP memecoins

China has already announced its intention to start a race with the US for crypto leadership.

China-based investment holding company Addentax Group Corp. is in talks with a number of influential Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrency holders to acquire up to 8,000 BTC and other digital assets, including Official Trump (TRUMP), for about $800 million.

The financing is planned to be carried out through the issuance of ordinary shares. No final agreements have been reached yet.

Addentax sees this initiative as a key step in the implementation of its long-term strategy for investing in and storing digital assets. At the same time, the company seeks to expand its network by attracting influential crypto owners as shareholders. A

Addentax Group Corp. Addentax Group Corp. is an integrated service provider specializing in apparel manufacturing, logistics services, and real estate management and sublease.

Source: Addentax Group