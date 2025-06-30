Christopher Nolan’s «Odyssey» got a poster and a slogan — teaser, according to rumors, «hidden» in the new «Jurassic World»

Rumor has it that the first teaser for Christopher Nolan’s «Odyssey» will be released this week — at the screenings of new «Jurassic World» (also a Universal project), which will be released in theaters on July 2. In fact, they are only reinforced by the officially presented poster and the film’s slogan, which suggests «Challenge the Gods».

The poster shows the title, release date, slogan, and the words that the movie «was shot entirely with IMAX film cameras» alongside an image of a part of the sculpture that appears to be on fire.

As for the teaser, it is as expected, lasts about 20 seconds and will appear immediately, both at screenings and online — let’s just hope that it contains real footage, not visual effects or cryptic text. The filming started back in February, so Nolan has a lot to show.

In «Odyssey», Nolan reunited with the star of «Interstellar» and «Oppenheimer», Matt Damon, who took on the title role. Tom Holland is rumored to play Odysseus’ son Telemachus, while his girlfriend Zendaya — Athena. Leaks from the filming earlier suggested first look at the actors in their characters and the scenery, which at that time was met with criticism about its historical accuracy.

The rest of the cast includes Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Mia Gott, Anne Hathaway and many others. Theron confirmed in a recent interview with Variety that she will play the goddess Circe, one of the main antagonists in the context of The Odyssey, who traps Damon’s character on an island and turns his crew into animals.

Nolan, meanwhile, in addition to directing, also took on the adaptation of the script. The original story by Homer tells the story of Odysseus’ difficult 10-year journey home after the fall of Troy.

The film is rumored to be the most expensive in the director’s career with a budget of approximately $250 million, and will use state-of-the-art IMAX cameras under the direction of Nolan’s longtime colleague, cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. The territorial scope of the shooting is currently ongoing in ScotlandThe team has previously worked in Morocco, Greece, and Italy.

«They will never make a movie like this again. It’s the epic of all epics. The locations are just crazy — all over Europe — because Odysseus’ journey takes ten years. It’s wild», — said formerly stunt coordinator James Newman.

The film will premiere on July 17, 2026, a symbolic period for Nolan, who released «Dunkirk», «The Dark Knight», «Oppenheimer» and «Inception» on similar dates.