Cinemas in your smartphone: «Planet Cinema» represents an online cinema

I wonder if the online movie theater will have virtual popcorn lines?

«Planeta Kino» cinema chain has announced the launch of its own online cinema. The company is updating its brand and creating a comprehensive digital platform for moviegoers.

Dmytro Derkach, co-owner of «Planeta Kino», said in a mini-film about the ambitious «Planet Online» project. Every month, viewers will have access to carefully selected films from the top movie ratings. Each film will be accompanied by exclusive materials about its creation, director’s intention, and plot details.

The new site will combine the ability to buy tickets to cinemas and watch movies online. Users will be able to add their favorite movies to the «Favorites» list and receive notifications when they are in theaters or online. The «My Planet» section will allow users to customize their personal preferences.

The «Movie Planet» team has developed its own app for smart TVs, and soon it will be available on tablets. The launch of the updated website and mobile app is scheduled for July 15. Spiilka design bureau worked on the new image of «Planeta Kino», and Artkai studio created the design of the website, applications and online cinema.

The «Planeta Kino» cinema chain is already available in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipro.