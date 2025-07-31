Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 received patch 1.3.0 — button «repeat» battle similar to Metaphor appeared

Sandfall Interactive has released patch 1.3.0 for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The main feature is a new «retry» button that appears after a battle loss.

The developers called it one of the «most requested» features. It allows you to immediately restart the battle without returning to the menu or loading a save — everything is right there. The game mechanics have some similarities with those implemented in RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio from the creators of Persona 3, 4, and 5.

But this is not the only change. The patch also added:

Lumina’s point value is right in the ability menu (Pictos) — for easier tactical planning.

Separate volume sliders — allow you to adjust the sound for exploration and combat separately.

Autoplay of dialogues outside of cut scenes — can be activated directly in the settings or during conversations.

Improvements for color-blind people — icons on «spots» moons are now easier to read.

At the same time, new modes for DLSS and XeSS have been added: support for frame generation and reduced latency for compatible video cards. In addition to the technical part, the developers «tightened up» achievements — trophies «Forwarder», «Pathfinder», «Expert», and «Follow the Trail» will open correctly. Sandfall also fixed a bug where logs would disappear if the save was created at the time of receiving them.

The patch also affected the combat system. Previously, «Heat Transfer» Echo gave a bonus move regardless of the situation, but now it only works if specific requirements are met. The creators have banned the abuse of this mechanic. Also, a critical bug that allowed you to create an almost immortal character has been fixed — the combination of «Second Chance», «Healing Benefit» and «Death Protection» no longer upsets the balance of the battle.

Finally, the update to the so-called «something 33» has a number of small but useful improvements. Roche’s character now consistently reappears after re-entering Stone Waves — previously he could disappear. Players are no longer teleported behind the Monolith after loading, and landing on Esqui is now without spawn errors. On Steam Deck, the fog in the Flying Manor no longer blocks the view, making the game more comfortable for portable gaming.

The developers promised to improve the game in the future. It is worth reminding you that Sandfall is thinking about a sequel after the first installment sold 3.3 million copies in 33 days.

Source: Steam