Cointelegraph website hacked with a link to a fake airdrop posted

Tetiana Nechet

The well-known cryptocurrency publication Cointelegraph was attacked by hackers. They placed a fraudulent link in the code that looked like an airdrop.

The media company warned not to click on pop-up messages on their website.

Blockchain security company CertiK has audited the hackers’ smart contract. Experts reported that the cybercriminals used a method that resembles a similar front-end attack on the price aggregator CoinMarketCap that took place a few days earlier. In that case, site visitors saw pop-ups asking them to connect a wallet for verification.

In addition, the timing of the attack coincides with a massive data breach on June 19, when 16 billion passwords were leaked to the network and other login information. Cybersecurity experts suggest that this may be due to Infostealer malware.



