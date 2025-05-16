Colorful has presented a gaming PC, a «Meow» computer, and other new products

Every year at the Computex exhibition in Taipei, manufacturers show what computer innovations they have prepared to surprise journalists and consumers. This time, COLORFUL teamed up with the Segotep brand. They arranged a joint stand with six thematic zones: motherboards, video cards, SSDs, custom builds, gaming zones, laptops, and other interesting «hardware». Below — the main novelties that may be of interest to gamers and fans of powerful PCs.

EVOL G16 Pro and P16 Pro laptops

The new EVOL G16 Pro and P16 Pro laptops are designed to deliver maximum performance. Inside — RTX 5080 or 5070 Ti graphics cards for laptops, as well as a 24-core Intel Core i9-14900HX processor with a peak frequency of 5.8 GHz.

Both models have a 16-inch screen with a 2K resolution (2560×1600) and a refresh rate of 300 Hz. The displays cover 100% of the sRGB color space, so the laptops are suitable not only for gamers but also for content creators.

Updated iGame Neptune PC

The new flagship iGame Neptune case is a compact system with two 360mm liquid cooling radiators. One cools the processor, the other cools the video card. Interestingly, the GPU radiator tilts outward to avoid overheating due to the crossover of airflows.

The heart of this machine is the iGame Z790D5 Neptune motherboard with an Intel Core i9-14900K (SP100+) processor. Graphics performance is provided by an iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Neptune OC graphics card. The system also includes a 2TB SSD and a 1250W modular power supply (ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards). From the factory, it is packaged in an airplane metal case and comes with «white glove» — professional delivery and installation.

COLORFIRE MEOW PC

For those who want something out of the ordinary, COLORFIRE has introduced the MEOW series. The case is made in the style of the 8- and 16-bit era with a white and orange design and details such as cat’s feet and illustrations with Bobby the cat. The new MEOW series PC is equipped with a 470x244x370 mm microATX chassis. It’s not just a «mimicry» build — there’s serious hardware inside: a COLORFIRE B650M MEOW WIFI card and a 16GB COLORFIRE GeForce RTX 5060 Ti MEOW-ORG graphics card.

Ultra Series PCs

Another new product is the Ultra series. Complementing the launch of Ultra 50 series graphics cards, the case has also been updated. It has been decorated with a bright graffiti-style Ultra logo. Combined with the latest iGame LQ360 Ultra W 2025 cooling system, which also features the same graffiti design, this system delivers high-performance cooling and eye-catching aesthetics for gamers who want their system to stand out.

Pricing and availability for these new products will be announced later.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Previously, Colorful, along with other manufacturers introduced NVIDIA RTX 50 video cards.

Source: techpowerup