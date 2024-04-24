Competition among candidates without experience is already the same as among the most experienced

Over the past month, the competition among candidates with no experience has been almost as strong as among the most experienced candidates.

About this it says in Djinni.

There are fewer candidates without experience, and — more vacancies for them. The number of candidates applying for one job online decreased from 28 at the beginning of the year to 16 now

For this level of experience, the most competitive categories are:

React.js;

Java;

.Net.

JavaScript — is in fourth place. The competition among manual QAs without experience is now half that of front-enders.

But in the group of the most experienced, testers have the hardest time. There are only a dozen and a half vacancies online for 1,500 candidates.

Note: this statistic only counts candidates who were searching and visiting the site within 30 days.

The most optimistic figures were the following: