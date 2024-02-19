Completed the drawing of a T-shirt with Zaluzhny’s signature. Together we collected UAH 105 thousand for the 3rd Assault Brigade!

From 10th till 17th of February we make a collection and auction to assist the medics of the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Today, we can happily say that we not only successfully collected the amount we had planned for, but also exceeded it.

It was collected 105.749 UAH!

The money has already been ordered and is on its way to Ukraine:

Hemostatic bandages

Occlusive plaques

Tourniquets

IT-clamp – device for stopping nodal bleeding

Nio’s indirect access

We will publish a detailed report with photos when we hand everything over to the heroes of the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Thank you all, together we are strong!

We are also pleased to welcome the winner of the auction. T-shirt “The place of the first bavovna – Bilgorod” with the inscription of “Iron General” Valeriy Zaluzhny is given to Mr. Olexiy, who on 13th of February sent as much as 40,000 UAH!

Mr. Oleksiy, please, write contacts for sending the prize to [email protected]

And we do not plan to stop on this, of course, and today after lunch we announce a new collection and auction.