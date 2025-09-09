Concord developer: "Gamers love to see games fail"

The developers of the biggest PlayStation flop — Concord — have decided to criticize the players. The creators don’t like being attacked.

Concord was confidently and without exaggeration called the failure of 2024. At the start, the shooter from Sony had an unfortunate peak of 697 simultaneous players, devastating reviews and low sales. The game closed virtually at the start — just two weeks after its release. Of course, players “savored” the criticism of the shooter, on which they had pinned many hopes. And it seems that the developers were offended.

“It’s weird that there is this audience who’s just constantly wanting to be excited that something fails.,” they say.

During the podcast, one of the developers says that the audience “made up their minds about the game before it was released.” In his opinion, Firewalk failed to convince gamers with its campaign. However, the problem is not with gamers: Sony also failed to convince them, which closed Firewalk very quickly. And later conducted a second round of layoffs. To the surprise of some users demanded to revive Concord and there were more of them than the peak online. They were unconvincing.

Despite this, the team remembers Concord fondly. In the podcast, they said that they perceive the game as “the most beautiful car they have ever crashed”. At the same time, former employees emphasized that players often do not realize how painful such failures are for ordinary developers.

In fact, it is hard to argue with them. Players do react to failures in a devastating and loud way. Of course, sometimes gamers have high expectations, while others gradually “cool down” and try to look at the game from a different angle. З recent examples — the new MindsEye from the GTA execs. We can say that loud statements about a mixture of GTA and Watch Dogs played against a team that ultimately did not optimize the game well. As a result the team was fired after a failed shooter and the future of the studio is in question due to the damage to its reputation.

Returning to Concord, it is worth noting that despite various criticisms, the game has become an anti-example Hundreds of millions spent on development became a symbol of how not to launch live service projects. After this story, PlayStation changed its approach to its live service projects. Now the company is trying to avoid a repeat of the situation when a title is closed almost immediately after its release.

Source: Tech4Gamers