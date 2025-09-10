"Cooler than modern titles": Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 gets second DLC with 90% rating

Warhorse Studios has released the second storyline DLC Legacy of the Forge for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and it has already managed to collect 90% of positive reviews.

Henry continues his medieval wanderings — right away after the story of the eccentric artist he switches to the Kuttenberg blacksmiths’ guild. The protagonist becomes a member and gets the right to restore the old forge where his father Martin once studied. Henry begins to expand the workshop, arrange the rooms and the yard. At the same time, the protagonist is given many new side quests that increase his reputation. In particular, orders for forging, searching for stolen supplies, competitions (dice, archery, duels), theft, and so on. The add-on livens up Kuttenberg nicely.

“The main story is pretty engaging and develops some of the history of kuttenburg. If you’re a completionist, be prepared to spend a lot of money to get all of the upgrades for the forge (with upgrades ranging from 100-2000+) All in all, I think it is definitely worth buying – I give it a solid 8/10,” players write.

A separate storyline is the task of repairing the city’s astronomical clock, which remained unfinished in Martin’s time. To do this, he will have to reunite his former friends — master craftsmen with their own stories. It will immerse the player in the nostalgia of KCD 1, which began with his parents scolding Henry because he was a fool — when no one knew what would happen in just an hour of gameplay.

“Best company to ever exist, Amazing game WAY better than other modern titles and the DLCs are good and an affordable,” they share on Steam.

DLC for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is available on all platforms, included in the Expansion Pass and for sale separately for ₴373. Or it is available for free for Gold Edition and Expansion Pass owners. Along with the DLC, a free patch 1.4 for the entire game was released. It adds quality of life improvements, an adaptive HUD, and an updated photo mode.

In the future, Warhorse Studios promises to release a third second story for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. It tells the story of will add a detective, a monastery and a medieval COVID.