Copilot in Microsoft 365 will offer access to GPT-4 Turbo «unlimited» and improved image generation

Microsoft 365 business subscribers will be able to use GPT-4 Turbo through Copilot (AI assistant) without daily session limits.

You can now try out the latest OpenAI model in the Copilot mobile app, on the web in Windows, and on Edge for the price of an AI assistant in Microsoft 365 at $30 per user per month, reports The Verge.

GPT-4 Turbo will be available in Microsoft 365 Copilot for both web queries and workflow use cases such as queries for emails, documents, meetings, and more. The latest OpenAI model supports up to 300 pages of text per query.

Microsoft will also offer improved image creation capabilities in Microsoft Designer for business subscribers to Copilot for Microsoft 365. Previously, the company provided a limit of up to 15 requests per day — while starting this month it will be increased to 100 per day

The Microsoft Designer feature uses OpenAI DALL-E 3 model.