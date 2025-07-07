Costumes for «Sinners» Ryan Coogler were bought back from Marvel — from the «warehouse» for the relaunch of «Blade»

It turns out that Ryan Coogler’s «Sinners» and Marvel’s «Blade» reboot have something else in common besides the vampire theme — and that’s costumes.

In the interview ScreenCrush (via Variety) Sinners producer Seve Ohanian revealed that many of the film’s supporting actors wore costumes that were originally intended for the «Blade» reboot with Mahershala Ali. Both projects shared a costume designer — Ruth E. Carter (who worked on «Black Panther»), who, after the Marvel project went into production hell, quickly figured out where to put the unused outfits.

«Ruth happened to have a warehouse full of clothes that matched the era. And at some point she says: “Damn, we have to shoot this movie tomorrow.”», — says Ohanian. «Marvel were generous and kind enough to let us actually buy it at cost».

Both films have a «vampire theme», and one of the countless versions of the «Blade» script was to take place in the same era as «Sinners», so the wardrobe fit almost perfectly. Ohanian added that the clothes designed for «Blade Runner were only worn by the supporting cast, while the stars, led by Michael B. Jordan and his two characters, were given original costumes.

Interestingly, in addition to the outfits, «Blade» also had a train specially built for the movie and ultimately unused. I wonder what project we will eventually see him in?

As a reminder, Marvel announced the relaunch of «Blade» with Mahershala Ali back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con. The production started only two years later, although the shooting, scheduled for October, never took place — director Bassam Tariq left the project, and has since been replaced by two more colleagues. The situation with the screenwriters was no better, and as of June 2024, the project was still the seventh or eighth scriptwriter was working.

All this time, the studio tried to hide the problems and even refused to cooperate with the scriptwriter of the original «Blade» David S. Goyer when he offered to help, saying that the film was in «good condition». This «good condition» eventually resulted in the project has given way to the new «Predator» with a release date of October 2024. The latest news about the relaunch came in April, when insiderswrote about the potential abolition of the and Flying Lotus, the company hired to compose the music, said that«Blade» seems «far from reality at this time».

In a recent interview, Mahershala Ali himself stated that does not know at what stage with «Blade» Marvel is currently at.

«Call Marvel», — Ali said at the New York premiere of the film «Jurassic World: Revival». «I am ready. Let them know I’m ready».

Some journalists suggested potential appearance of the character in the future «Avengers: Doomsday» — if, of course, there is enough space there among 50+ main actors. Actually on the character’s alternative fate Marvel boss Kevin Feige also hinted at in an interview last year:

«We are committed to Blade. We love this character, we love how Mahershala interprets him. And rest assured that whenever we change the direction of the project or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we will let the audience know. You all know what’s going on. But I can tell you that the character will indeed be in the MCU».

We remind you that «Sinners» — is Ryan Coogler’s first feature film in the historical supernatural horror genre. The film has become one of the hits of this year’s film festivals and was initially received a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, «Sinners» grossed $364 million, ranking eighth in the top grossing films of 2025 — interestingly enough, it’s the only original movie in the top 10It is not a remake, sequel or prequel.