«Crashed» game — Intel processor to blame. Path of Titans warns users

Following complaints about Intel processors, game developers have taken notice. A message in Path of Titans names the Intel chip as a possible cause of the failure.

Problems with 13th and 14th generation Intel Core processors observed on laptops and other PCs. In particular, they relate to devices with NVIDIA graphics cards and in games, they can cause crashes and other problems. Game makers are aware of this, and some of them try to warn gamers in notifications during crashes.

Twitter user X 9550pro published a photo of a pop-up window with a warning explaining that the game Path of Titans by Alder Games may «crash» on the user’s platform.

The message says that the system has an Intel Core i7-13700K processor that conflicts with modern Unreal Engine 5 games and can lead to crashes. Users are encouraged to learn more about the problem. Path of Titans uses Unreal Engine 5.3 and is quite demanding on PC characteristics, so it may have problems with Core 13 and 14.

The problem with Intel Raptor Lake processors has been known since the beginning of the year and still has no final solution. Microcode patches from Intel and motherboard developers improve the situation by changing the processor’s operation and power parameters, but do not provide a fundamental fix. Recently, Intel recognized that the processors were irreversibly damaged, but refused to recall them.

Source: Tech4gamers