"Crazy Movie": Steven Spielberg has watched the new comedy with DiCaprio three times, which has been dubbed "an Oscar favorite"

The legendary director Steven Spielberg liked the black comedy One Battle After Another so much that he watched it three times.

Officially, the film will be released in theaters only on September 25, but preliminary screenings have already taken place in Los Angeles. At a panel discussion dedicated to one of these events, Steven Spielberg took the floor and shared his reaction to the screening:

“It’s a crazy movie, my God. In the first hour, it offers so much action… It’s a mixture of things that are both strange and very relevant.”

Spielberg admitted that he liked the film so much that he watched it three times and compared it to Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1964 black comedy Dr. Strangelove.

“I have never seen a movie that is so similar in tone to Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove. It’s a kind of absurdist comedy that is taken very seriously because it reflects so much of what is happening today, every day, across the country. It brings you to the point where you want to laugh, because if you don’t laugh, you start screaming: “This is too real”. And then you have this outlet… I laugh nervously throughout Dr. Strangelove, and I laughed more than nervously while watching this movie.”

“One Battle at a Time” — is a black comedy directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, which loosely adapts the novel by Thomas Pynchon “Wine Country” to modern realities. The main character is a former hippie, now a drug addict and alcoholic Bob Ferguson (DiCaprio), who begins dating a temperamental woman, Profidia, who was once in a relationship with Colonel Stephen Jay Lockjaw, a white supremacist who plans to take revenge on the traitor and her lover. He kidnaps Ferguson’s daughter, which leads to unpredictable consequences.

Previously, Anderson directed Magnolia (1999) and Oil (2007), and adapted another Pynchon work with the film Inherent Vice (2009). In addition to DiCaprio, the film’s cast includes Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro and Regina Hall.

Spielberg also praised the actors’ work, especially Sean Penn’s.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

“It was amazing to watch him in that role, both of them. I have to say about Sean Penn: for me, this is his best performance of his career.”

Simultaneously with Spielberg, specialized publications published their reactions. From the main one: “One Battle After Another” is called “the best American film released by a major studio since the 2010s.”

Critic Brett Arnold wrote: “I laughed out loud the entire time — probably Anderson’s funniest movie yet — and cried by the end. Sean Penn deserves an Oscar. Slash Film’s Chris Evangelista called the film “a modern American nightmare on VistaVision,” while the New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan positioned it as one of the top contenders for the Oscars, including the director’s award.

Source: THR, World of Reel