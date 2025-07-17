Creators of 007 First Light reveal the one thing MGM forbade them to do with Bond

The developers of the game about the young James Bond — 007 First Light — were given almost complete freedom during development. But the copyright holder didn’t want to see just one thing.

IO Interactive told us that Amazon MGM Studios didn’t want to see a common cliché with a touch of pathos in the output. In fact, the copyright holders set only one key condition: not to turn Bond into a «killing machine».

«They’ve considered every idea we’ve had. There weren’t many massive nos or anything like that. It was always more like, ‘Yeah, but, we could do it this way, or…’ So it’s always been very collaborative, and a lot of good feedback, because they’ve been working with the franchise for so long as well, so it was great to have them so involved in the project, right? I’m sure it was a fun ride for them as well», — recalls Jonathan Lakaille, IO Interactive franchise director.

MGM controls the rights to the James Bond brand, so it closely followed the studio’s ideas. However, it did not block them completely, but rather adjusted them or offered alternative options. IO Interactive, known for the Hitman series, aims to make 007 First Light a separate project with its own mechanics and pace, not just a Hitman clone.

Lacaille emphasized that the Hitman style is all about open levels, a patient approach, planning, and precision. And in 007 First Light protagonist — young Bond, who is just becoming an agentAnd so the game has to be more dynamic. James himself cannot be a professional at the start, as he is only on the way to becoming the man we know from the movies.

The game will show Bond at the beginning of his career, without reference to the films or actors from previous adaptations. 007 First Light is scheduled for release in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. The developers also hinted that the game can have elements of live service, such as seasonal missions as in Hitman: World of Assassination.

