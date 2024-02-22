News Movie 02-22-2024 at 10:48 comment views icon

Critics Consensus «Dune: Part Two» — 80 points on Metacritic and 97% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes

author avatar
Yurii Oros

News writer

Critics’ score aggregators give hope that «Dune: Part Two» by Denis Villeneuve will be one of the best films of the year, at least among the spectacular blockbusters. The average Metacritic score is — 80 points, and the freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes is almost off the charts at — 97%.

Metacritic

So far, 40 publications have been evaluated here. 90% of them are positive, another 10% are — mixed. We offer quotes from both poles.

No filmmaker is better able to capture the full scope of this saga (which is why, despite being disappointed twice now, I still can’t wait for «Dune: The Messiah]), and *-sometimes for better, but usually for worse*-no filmmaker is able to capture how Paul can lose his perspective amidst the power and resources that have been placed at his disposal.

Rotten Tomatoes

«Rotten Tomatoes» has been rated by 114 critics. As many as 97% of them were positive.

