Critics Consensus «Dune: Part Two» — 80 points on Metacritic and 97% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Critics’ score aggregators give hope that «Dune: Part Two» by Denis Villeneuve will be one of the best films of the year, at least among the spectacular blockbusters. The average Metacritic score is — 80 points, and the freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes is almost off the charts at — 97%.

So far, 40 publications have been evaluated here. 90% of them are positive, another 10% are — mixed. We offer quotes from both poles.

«Rotten Tomatoes» has been rated by 114 critics. As many as 97% of them were positive.