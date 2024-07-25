CrowdStrike sent affected customers $10 Uber Eats gift cards — they turned out to be canceled

The company CrowdStrike which failed to update disabled millions of computers around the world, has offered some of those affected an Uber Eats card. And guess what? The cards don’t work.

The company acknowledged that it had forced them to do extra work because of the July 19 fight. Here’s what the email says, in part:

«We sincerely thank you [presumably for your patience] and apologize for the inconvenience… As a token of our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or nightly snack is on us!»

The email was sent on Tuesday from the email address of Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s chief commercial officer. According to its customers, in the UK, the voucher cost £7.75, or about $10 at the exchange rate.

Some people rushed to use this gift card on Wednesday, but instead of free food, they received an error message and a voucher cancellation. TechCrunch journalists also checked the voucher on the Uber Eats page, with the same result: the «gift card has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid».

CrowdStrike spokesperson Kevin Benacci confirmed that the company had sent the gift cards.

«We sent them to our teammates and partners who helped customers in this situation. Uber flagged this as fraud due to the high usage rate of».

The company also published an apology from its CEO George Kurtz on its website:

«CrowdStrike understands the seriousness and impact of the situation. Nothing is more important to me than the trust and confidence our customers and partners have in CrowdStrike. As we resolve this incident, I am committed to providing full transparency about how it happened and the steps we are taking to prevent it from happening again».

It is not reported whether CrowdStrike has somehow compensated for Uber’s cancellation of the ten-dollar «snack».

Source: TechCrunch