Cryptocurrencies will be the worst performing asset in 2025, — Bloomberg Intelligence senior strategist

Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, is convinced that cryptocurrencies will show the worst results among all major asset classes. At the same time, the expert believes that bitcoin and government bonds will become leaders in 2025.

The analyst noted that the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) has risen by 7% since the beginning of the year, as of August 1, which actually corresponds to the growth of the S&P 500, despite the decline in the Bloomberg Dollar Index by 7.5%. With volatility roughly four times that of the S&P 500, the BGCI’s steady performance in 2025 could be a red flag.

In general, McGlone expects 2025 to be unfavorable for the US stock market, marking the beginning of the third 50% decline since 2000.

Earlier, McGlone repeatedly predicted that Bitcoin may fall up to $10 thousand. However, after that BTC has reached a new all-time high. Despite this, McGlone still remains bearish on cryptocurrencies.

Source: Mike McGlone