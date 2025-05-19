Cthulhu Keeper on Steam — if Lovecraft had played Commandos and strategies

The Finnish studio is developing Cthulhu Keeper — another Lovecraft-inspired game with a Cult of the Lamb and Commandos flavor.

Kuuasema Studio has introduced a universe where you manage your own cult, summon creepy creatures, and send them on tactical missions to advance your dark plans. Cthulhu Keeper is already available in Steam for testing, and we will write more about the plot and gameplay below.

The story takes place in 1920. The player — is a cult leader who wants to wake up something very old and very scary (see parallel with Cult of the Lamb). But first — logistics: we need to dig chambers, erect altars, perform rituals, and build an underground sanctuary. Because our creatures should feel at home, not like guests. At the same time, we have to think about protection — other people’s cults, police, detectives — everyone wants to interfere. So, traps, labyrinths, and guards are essential.

And then we have experience similar to Commandos. Namely, tactical missions in real time: infiltrating objects, stealing artifacts, eliminating threats. We can’t do this on our own — but we can summon creatures similar to Pokémon from other dimensions. Each of them can be customized, upgraded, armed, and strengthened with dark magic. The missions do not repeat: somewhere you have to kidnap someone important, somewhere you have to disappear quietly, somewhere you have to blow everything to hell.

As you progress, more mechanics are revealed. Cultists recruit new followers and spread rumors around the city. The research tree reveals forbidden tomes, new powers, and even more disgusting monsters. The further you progress in the story, the deeper you plunge into that bizarre, half-crazy world of Lovecraftian horror.

So, as we said — Cthulhu Keeper is already available on Steam as a trial version. The request to participate is instantaneous — if you’re interested, you can most likely play today.

Source: Gamepressure