Cyberpunk 2077 and Deus Ex in German: Neo Berlin 2087 action RPG trailer released

During Gamescom 2025, German studio Elysium Game Studio presented a new trailer for its debut project, the ambitious action-RPG Neo Berlin 2087.

The plot of Neo Berlin 2087

Neo Berlin 2087 takes place in the gloomy atmosphere of future Berlin. The city is plunged into chaos after the brutal murder of the police chief. The protagonist — Detective Nolan (voiced by Elias Tofeksis, known for his role as Adam Jensen in the Deus Ex). The past haunts him, and now he has a new task on his hands: to find and protect the daughter of the police chief. She may be the key to solving her father’s murder.

Armed with the most advanced technology and weapons, Nolan embarks on a dangerous journey. Each step he takes brings him closer and closer to unraveling a conspiracy that threatens not only him but the entire city. Eventually, he meets Natalie — an independent and resourceful girl who becomes the central figure in the story. Their fates turn out to be much more closely connected than they first thought. It is a complex combination of trust, fear, and mutual feelings that can both save and destroy them.

According to the developers, Neo Berlin 2087 allows you to customize Nolan’s abilities and arsenal to suit your individual playstyle. The player can bet on:

shooter dynamics with intense shootouts,

stealth mechanics that allow avoiding a direct collision,

RPG elements, such as characterization and character development.

This multilayered approach allows you to combine approaches depending on the situation and preferences of the player. If you want to storm through enemies, be my guest, but the game equally rewards cautious and thoughtful tactics.

Berlin in 2087 appears in the game in a new image — as a metropolis, sheltered from the destroyed outside world by giant walls. Inside, you can find a classic set of cyberpunk elements: groups rejected by society, broken machines, and technology’s control over life. At the same time, players will be able to explore the dangerous wastelands around the city, where enemies and chaos reign.

Technical aspects

The project is based on technological solutions Unreal Enginewhich promises modern graphics, detailed worlds, and high performance on consoles and PCs. Judging by the presented footage, the developers aim to convey the recognizable cyberpunk aesthetics inspired by such classic films as Blade Runner or Ghost in the Shell, but at the same time offer their own vision of the city of the future.

The exact release date of Neo Berlin 2087 is still unknown. It is only reported that this project will appear on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), as well as on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles. Players can already add the project to their wish list on their platforms.

