Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on Mac on July 17 — along with patch 2.3 and DLC Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to «move» to other platforms — now CD Projekt RED’s hit will be released on Mac. The game will be available on July 17 along with patch 2.3.

On Apple’s platform, the game will be available in several stores at once — Mac App Store, Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com. The version will be presented in the Ultimate Edition format, which includes the full Phantom Liberty expansion and all key updates, including photo mode. The game will make full use of Apple’s Metal API and Tile-Based Deferred Rendering architecture, rather than running through third-party emulators or unofficial alternatives.

It is stated that Cyberpunk 2077 is fully optimized for Macs with Apple Silicon M1, M2, and M4 series processors. However, keep in mind that the minimum requirement is a Mac with 16 GB of combined memory, so basic models with 8 GB of RAM are not supported. Different chips will have separate graphics profiles, and more powerful models will have support for path tracing — improved lighting and full movie-rendering-style ray tracing.

At the same time, the Mac version will feature AMD’s MetalFX and FSR scaling technologies. All of these features should provide smoother gameplay even with higher-level graphics effects enabled. Bonus features include HDR support on Apple XDR displays, spatial sound, head tracking via AirPods, and compatibility with Magic Mouse and Trackpad.

Interestingly, CD Projekt Red announced the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac with a window of «2025» last year during Apple’s presentation. Now, the release will take place this week — only a month and a half after the release on Switch 2. From now on, Cyberpunk 2077 will be on a par with Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which were also ported to Mac.

Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac will be cross-platform. So you can continue the game from where you left off, rather than starting the passage from scratch. Owners of the game on Steam, Epic, or GOG will automatically get the Mac version in their library. This is also the first time that the game is officially available on so many platforms simultaneously: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, Mac, and even on the now-closed Stadia.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: The Verge