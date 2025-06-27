Danish residents to receive copyright on body, voice and face to protect against AI

Denmark is planning to introduce the first rules in Europe to protect citizens from AI dipshits and grant them copyright to their own body, voice, and facial features.

The corresponding changes will be made to the copyright law, reports The Guardian. Thus, people can demand the removal of content created by artificial intelligence that uses their likeness without consent and claim compensation in court.

The government claims that the amended laws will send a «unambiguous signal to» AI companies:

«If the platforms do not follow the rules, we are ready to take additional measures,» says Danish Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt.

In case of violations, companies can be fined, and their cases will be considered by the European Commission. Engel-Schmidt clarified that the updated rules will not apply to parodies or satire.

With the proliferation of AI tools the number of diplomatic offices on the Internet has increased significantly: even the simplest tools are repeatedly mislead people on the eve of the US electionsor inin the context of the war in UkraineAnd many famous people have faced their own fraudulent images (think of the fake lover Elon Musk, who cheated a woman out of her money or Taylor Swift’s pornographic deepfakes). It is interesting that with the release of the VEO neural network, which generates realistic videos, it has come to the point where buzzers in TikTok began to pretend to be AI in order to collect millions of views