Dark fantasy from the creators of The Witcher 3, Little Nightmares III trailer and new My Hero Academia — all summer announcements from Bandai Namco

On the night of July 3, Bandai Namco held its traditional Summer Showcase with announcements of upcoming games — most of them will be released this year, while releases such as The Blood of Dawnwalker or the new My Hero Academia will have to wait until 2026.

What was shown at the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase?

Story trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker

A vampire RPG in the dark fantasy genre The Blood of Dawnwalker — is the debut game of the Rebel Wolves team, part of which comes from CD Projekt Red and worked on the development of Witcher 3.

The story takes us to medieval southern Europe in the 14th century, where humanity is on the verge of extinction due to the invasion of vampires and other monsters. The protagonist Cohen has only 30 days to save his family, although he has his own advantages to fight: during the day he is an ordinary person, and at night he becomes the Dawn Guardian with vampiric powers.

The game will be released in 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

New trailer for Little Nightmares III

The third game of the popular indie horror series Little Nightmares will support co-op for the first time in the format of Split Fiction and introduce new characters — Low and Alone (Low and Alone), who will try to find a way out of a mysterious place called Nowhere.

Little Nightmares 3 will be released on October 10, 2025 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Switch 2.

Hero Academia All’s Justice announcement trailer

3D fighting game My Hero Academia: One’s Justice is a new game in the My Hero Academia series based on the manga of the same name that will offer intense gameplay in a familiar universe and characters.

The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, without a release date yet.

Announcement and first footage of Code Vein 2 Code Vein II is a sequel to the 2019 soulslike action game that will offer more intense battles and a storyline along with an AI-based partner interaction system. The action takes place in the distant future, where the world is falling apart and the last humans and powerful creatures called the Revenants are trying to survive. A new threat — the Luna Rapaceis appears, causing many Revenants to lose control and turn into terrifying monsters known as Horrors. The player plays the role of the Ghostbuster and has a partner named Lu, a mysterious girl who can travel through time. The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2026.

Gameplay Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger — is the sixth game in the series, which takes place in the real (Tokyo) and digital worlds. The player must raise and train different Digimon to save both worlds.

The new game will retain turn-based battles and offer up to 450 types of Digimon with extensive customization options. The game will be released on October 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Other announcements:

Updated rhythmic puzzle Patapon 1+2 Replay

The saga of Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots

New content for the deductive online game Death Note: Killer Within

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Daima

Pac-Man spinoff, action platformer Shadow Labyrinth

Rogue action movie Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

Tactical role-playing game Super Robot Wars Y

Tekken 8 trailer with fighter Facumram

Full recording of the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase