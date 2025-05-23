David Corensworth called «his dream role» — not «Superman» from DC, but someone from the «Star Wars universe»

David Corensworth will play new «Superman» in DC, However, it turns out that this is not his dream role — in fact, the actor is obsessed with the desire to join the «Star Wars universe».

In many interviews, Korenswet says that he has been fond of space opera since childhood. For example, during an advertisement for the rom-com «Look Both Ways», David was asked which actor he was most often compared to. He answered without hesitation: «Hayden Christensen», and when his co-star Lily Reinhart didn’t seem to understand who he was talking about, Korensworth explained with a bit of irritation: «Anakin Skywalker… Star Wars… He’s kind of a big deal».

Last December, during a marketing event for «Superman», Korensworth named three of his favorite movies, mentioning «Star Wars» (probably the first movie); while on the Manly Things podcast, he explicitly stated that he dreams of playing a Jedi in the franchise started by George Lucas, and that the superpower he aspires to is —exclusively the Force, and not Superman’s superpowers.

Later on Instagram, Korensworth shared a video of himself reciting a scene from the climax of the movie «Star Wars: Resistance», after which fans began to actively promote him for the role of a Jedi in the franchise.

Eventually, Corenswett, who replaced Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, has a good chance of getting a role in one of the «Star Wars» movies, since Disney planned a whole bunch of projects. The first one, titled «Mandalorian and Grog» we expect as early as 2026.

What remains to be seen is how the actor will handle the role of Superman — since not all fans liked his incarnation of the Man of Steel shown in the trailers. Moreover, there were rumors that the first versions of the film faced problems at previews, and Warner Bros began to doubt his success.

The new «Superman» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on July 10. Let us remind you that the first teaser trailer of the movie collected a record 250 million views per day for DC and Warner Bros, Although further promotional ridiculed online for allegedly bad CGI.

The rest of the cast includes Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Anthony Kerrigan (Metamorphosis), Isabela Merced (Hawkeye Girl), Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), and others.

Source: Fandomwire