Daylight Saving Time has been canceled in Ukraine — when was the last time we set our clocks?

Verkhovna Rada voted a bill to cancel the change from daylight saving time to winter time and vice versa.

The bill was generally supported by 261 MPs.

At the same time, Ukrainians will have to set their clocks forward one hour this fall on the last Sunday of October (October 27). Thus, we will remain on winter time and finally leave the clocks alone.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the topic of abolishing time change has been raised in Ukraine, and the arguments cited were the impact on human health and unproven economic efficiency. At the same time, on March 19, the Rada failed voting, the current attempt was ultimately successful.

In fact, we have been changing clocks since the Soviet Union and have been doing so for about 40 years. Usually on weekends, so that the human body has time to adapt (many studies have shown that changing the clocks causes people to lose sleep, and as a result, an increase in depression and cardiovascular disease).

About 60 countries still change their clocks twice a year, most of them in Europe (it was assumed that the EU countries would change their clocks for the last time in 2021, but this reform has not yet been adopted). According to a 2018 study Almost 85% of the Europeans surveyed were against time change