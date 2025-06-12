DC showed a new trailer for «Superman» and told about the Justice Squad

DC showed a new trailer for «Superman» — a scene with heat vision, a destroyed city, and Clark’s stuffed face. James Gunn also spoke about the Justice Squad.

The trailer features the young Superman who hasn’t yet had time to become a savior. He is a new player in the world, whom the army meets with the intention of attacking while civilians panic among the destroyed buildings. One of the key moments is when Clarke uses heat vision for the first time. And it doesn’t look like a pretentious stunt, but a spontaneous response to a threat.

It is noticeable that the movie focuses not only on the confrontation with Lex Luthor but also on how society deals with the idea of a superhuman. The cast again features David Cornsworth in the title role, Rachel Brosnahan as journalist Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Luthor.

At the same time, James Gunn introduced the Justice Squad, which he called «colleagues» Superman. Their role in the film has not been revealed, but the group will consist of Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Awesome (Edi Gathage) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). The trio will be a part of the story, but none of these characters were shown in the trailer — they were only named.

«I approached it like Clark Kent has his work friends and his play friends. I tend to think his work friends are the Justice Gang and his play friends are the Daily Planet gang», — says James Gunn, writer and director of «Superman» and co-chairman of DC Studios.

The Justice Squad — has familiar faces, but in a new context. Guy Gardner, known as one of the Green Lanterns, is a member of the team and uses a ring of power. It allows him to fly, create energy constructs, and attack enemies. Next to him is Kendra Saunders, better known as Hawkeye Girl: she has combat training, wings, and experience in several incarnations, as she remembers all her past lives. And Mr. Awesome (Michael Holt) is an exceptionally intelligent strategist and inventor who is driven by intelligence.

Earlier, DC showed other significant moments in Superman’s history: cryptops, crystals and for the first time the Fortress of Solitude. The film will be a big deal, because it has invested $225 million and expect to earn three times as much. Warner Bros. and DC carefully check every frame of the new «Superman», which is the reason for of the cut part of the movie.

The premiere of «Superman» will take place on July 11, 2025.

Source: EW / World of Reel