«Deadpool and Wolverine» set a record in the Deadpool movie series — due to its long running time

Website of the American cinema chain AMC Theatres reports that the movie «Deadpool and Wolverine», which will be released on July 25, will last 2 hours and 7 minutes, or 127 minutes. Marvel hasn’t officially announced the running time.

Such a length would make «Deadpool and Wolverine» the longest of all the Deadpool movies. The original 2016 film «Deadpool» lasted 108 minutes (1 hour 48 minutes), and «Deadpool 2» from 2018 — 119 minutes (1 hour 59 minutes).

Although «Deadpool and Wolverine» surpasses the two-hour mark, it is far from being the longest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To date, the longest movie in the MCU is «The Avengers: Endgame» 2019, which lasts 3 hours and 1 minute. This is significantly ahead of the movie «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever», which took the second place with a runtime of 2 hrs. 41 min. The top five is rounded out by «The Incredibles» (2 hours and 36 minutes), «Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3» (2 hours and 29 minutes) and «Avengers: Infinity War» (2 hours 29 minutes).

Given the many rumors of cameo roles, «Deadpool and Wolverine» could be a fairly fast-paced movie with the main characters traveling through the multiverse. In the movie, the Time Authority assigns Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) a mission with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) that could change the Marvel universe forever. How exactly this will happen remains to be seen, but rumors of big cameos that fans are waiting for never end. Among the most popular ones are appearance in the movie Taylor Swift.

«I love the spread of casting rumors on the internet because I never have to say what’s true and what’s false, so I’ll just go with the cliché «no comment» on all things Deadpool «casting» … A lot of the rumors on the internet are completely false, but some of them aren’t», — said directed by Shawn Levy.

Source: CBR