Deadpool vs. Dr. Doom? Ryan Reynolds hints at role in Avengers: Day of Judgment" with a mysterious logo

Ryan Reynolds teases fans with a possible appearance of Deadpool in the upcoming Avengers: Day of Judgment”. Users are trying to solve his post on Instagram.

The biggest excitement around the movie is related to the fact that Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel saga as the main antagonist. And already plunged headlong into creating the image of Dr. Doom. However, there are a lot of other actors in the movie, and some of them are not named. That’s why there are discussions about Reynolds’ post — fans took it as a transparent hint: Deadpool may appear in Avengers: Day of Judgment”.

There is no official confirmation about Deadpool, but the timing is indicative — the tape is already being shot. So publication looks like a signal for the current production, and not “for later” in other projects. The last time the “chatterbox” was seen was in Deadpool and Wolverine in 2024 — The movie grossed $1.3 billion.

In addition, Marvel has not yet announced the participation of Spider-Man, Hulk, Hawkeye, Nick Fury, Pepper Potts, Happy Hogan, and Captain Carter. The X-Men are missing Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, Anna Paquin, as well as Colossus, Iceman and the cast of First Class. From Asgard, only Loki (who did not expect such a turn) without Valkyrie, Korg, or Lady Sif. “The Guardians of the Galaxy are also not included. But we saw a leak from the set, where for the first time showed the Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and Avengers in one team.

Separately, fans noticed another interesting touch — the mutant Nightcrawler, played by Alan Cumming in X-Men 2. The actor set out a photo with teeth and a picture of a box allegedly from the set of Judgment Day. The box has a comic book Nightcrawler next to the words “waste” and a version of the character that looks like Cumming next to “Confidential.” The network debates whether this is random fan art or a hint of the character’s return.

In general, there are a lot of hints, puzzles, and riddles around Doomsday. Now fans have two new ones: the possible return of Deadpool and Nightcrawler. The following is known for sure: “Avengers: Judgment Day” has been postponed and they are due to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. By that time, we will likely have more than one wave of leaks and rumors. And only then Marvel will rethink the X-Men and introduce a new Tony Stark

Source: Comicbook / IGN