Death Stranding 2 has a hidden cutscene that you can only see on your birthday

Hideo Kojima has a surprise for the fans who decided to play Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on their birthday.

Following the traditions of the first part, the player is asked to enter the date of birth at the start. Formally, this supposedly affects the «DOOMS» experience, but in the second part, it actually opens a surprise scene. Although you need to fulfill the conditions for a special 90-second video.

Below are spoilers of what you need to activate the cutscene in Death Stranding 2 and its content

If you go back to the DHV Magellan ship as Sam on that particular day, the game activates a separate event. The player enters the base in the dark, and then Dollman appears and says: «Happy Birthday, buddy». The whole team stops hiding behind the chairs, including Sam himself, but everyone congratulates the player, not the character.

Hartman brings a cake, but everything goes wrong: Charlie the robot mannequin emerges from the floor, knocks over the cake, and the party goes to hell. Everyone is standing around in confusion and doesn’t know what to do next. And it’s at this moment that Higgs, the main antagonist of the game, enters the scene. Instead of being another threat, he joins the party and starts singing «Happy Birthday» with everyone, brings chiral pizza with mushrooms, and even blows out the candles with Sam.

Then, for some reason, Sam knocks the pizza out of Higgs’ hands and into your face, and then Sam wakes up in his cabin. A dream, a joke, a DOOMS glitch, or something else — classic Kojima, who left room for imagination. We’d like to remind you that a similar Easter for fans could be seen in Metal Gear Solid 5. Back then, Snake was also thrown a surprise party on his birthday.

Death Stranding 2 didn’t officially advertise this moment — so it would be difficult to find it without a hint. But now we know: if you want to see Higgs deliver a chiral pizza and Hartman get a cake in the face, — just start the game on your birthday (or enter the nearest date in the birthday box).