Death Stranding 2 «melts» PS5 — and it’s not the gameplay’s fault

Death Stranding 2 has not only become the most anticipated release of 2025 but also decides when to turn off the PS5. And you can’t call it game mechanics.

Death Stranding 2 has caused a new technical problem: for many players, the game causes the PlayStation 5 to overheat, including basic models and PS5 Slim. The most paradoxical thing is that the console breaks down not during cutscenes or loaded locations, but when opening… a regular map. Players on Reddit complain that it is the map screen in Death Stranding 2 that pushes their PS5 to the limit. After opening it, the system begins to overheat to critical temperatures — so much so that some consoles simply shut down without warning.

The problem affects not only the standard PS5. While the vast majority of complaints come from owners of the base and Slim models, several discussions also mention PS5 Pro overheating — albeit less frequently. Presumably, some specifics of the card’s display are to blame: The GPU starts to work at its limit, possibly due to frame rate limitations or object layer animation.

Others confirm that the situation has improved slightly after the latest patch, but the problem still remains. It is currently an unofficially recognized bug, and Kojima Productions has not yet released a full-fledged fix. So while Kojima is preparing the next patch, players are advised not to hover over the map for more than a few seconds — or just play with an open window or intuition.

Source: Tech4Gamers