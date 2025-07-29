Death Stranding 2 statistics show that players like to rescue kangaroos with ladders

A month after the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hideo Kojima has published the first statistics. The most popular player actions are rescuing kangaroos and rifle battles.

The option to save animals has become a feature of the game, which refers to the Metal Gear series. Of all the creatures, players most often pull out kangaroos, which is quite logical, since the game is mostly set in Australia. Next in popularity are emus and wombats, but the koala, despite Kojima’s own sympathy, did not make it to the top three.

Ladders are the most commonly used tools — they are simple, versatile, and useful in the mountains or when crossing rivers. The second place is occupied by a portable chiral designer, and the third is a spray for container repair. As for weapons, gamers preferred a rifle with multiplex bullets. It is followed by bloody grenades and a machine gun.

The most popular vehicle was an off-road pickup truck, followed by a three-wheeled truck, and in third place was walking. Even though Sam’s two-legged journey made it to the top 3, users still travel less without transportation than the developers expected. Probably, players have opposite opinions in this regard.

Users are more likely to choose a zipline among the tools. It significantly speeds up the movement and allows you to avoid difficult terrain. Further, the statistics are supplemented by generators and temporary shelters, which took the second and third places.

To mark one month since the release of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, we've compiled some in-game stats into a special ranking infographic!

You might even discover some… pic.twitter.com/rSpluWqz3o — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) July 26, 2025

Kojima Productions also shared a rating of the most frequently left characters in the world. The leader is — «Acceleration», which speeds up transportation and helps to save battery. This is followed by positive messages that are often seen while traveling — «You can do it» and «Keep up the good work».

While Death Stranding 2’s photo mode didn’t make the list — we do know that Sam Porter has become a real treasure for British schoolchildren. But even before the players started actively exploring the game world, they came across one of its pleasant details — a hidden cutscene that appears only on his own birthday.

