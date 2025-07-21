Deepfake for €30,000: 76-year-old Belgian man travels to «his fiancée», the vice-miss of France, and meets her real husband

«I am Sophie’s future husband», — «Well, I am the current one». Another gullible person has suffered from a deepfake.

While the scam was going on, the 76-year-old Belgian paid the scammers €30,000 and then traveled 700 km to get to France, to the house of «fiancée». Sophie Vouzelaud is an unusual woman: in 2007, she became the vice-miss at the «Miss France» beauty pageant. Due to the actions of fraudsters, the poor guy thought that he had a romantic relationship with the beauty for several weeks. When he showed up at the house, he was met by a real man.

Fabien Vouzelaud posted a video of his meeting with the man who came to visit his wife. «I’m an idiot», — was all the deceived man could say before his return trip.

The Belgian lost his wife four years ago. For several weeks, he communicated on WhatsApp with scammers posing as Sophie Vouzelaud. During the meeting, the 38-year-old woman talked to the unfortunate man and tried to explain that he had been deceived and that he should go to the police. It is not known whether this happened.

In the age of artificial intelligence, it is possible to to forge virtually any evidence: video, voice, appearance, documents. Therefore, the nature of the conversation should be the proof of sincere communication. Namely, if someone demands money, it’s time to think about whether you’re dealing with fraudsters.

Some people, especially the elderly, are not very tech-savvy. Others, like 43-year-old Briton Paul Davies, who allegedly communicated with Jennifer Aniston, they suffer from mental disorders that interfere with their lives, and not only with this. Unfortunately, all of them are potential victims, as criminals targets a vulnerable ones.

Source: BBC