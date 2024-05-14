Dell’s plans for 2027 leaked: Intel Panther Lake and Nova Lake processors, three generations of Snapdragon X, NVIDIA RTX 50xx and 60xx graphics cards

A large leak from Dell contains plans for the laptop manufacturer, as well as Intel, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, and AMD. The materials were published by the website VideoCardz. The journalists came across the presentation while searching for information on current Dell XPS laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors. They stumbled upon a 300-page document that takes an in-depth look at every aspect of the laptop development process, including individual components, nuances, and challenges.

Intel Panther Lake (2026) and Nova Lake (2027)

Although the presentation is about the XPS laptop with Qualcomm processor, one of the first slides reveals Dell’s plans for the next 3 years. This is the first document to mention laptops with Intel Panther Lake and Nova Lake processors.

According to the roadmap, Dell plans to update the XPS 16 laptops codenamed «Diablo» and XPS 14 «Pista» with the Arrow Lake-H processor in 2025. At the same time, NVIDIA is set to launch new GENxx graphics cards (presumably RTX 50xx Blackwell) to power these laptops.

The XPS 13 «Tributo», which has already been released with Meteor Lake-H28 chips, will initially receive Qualcomm Snapdragon X (10 and 12 cores), and around August/September — Intel Lunar Lake-MX processors. This is the first known laptop with Core Ultra 200V chips.

In 2026, Dell will update the «Diablo» chassis with the Panther Lake-H processor and introduce two new laptops: the XPS 14 «Huracan» with Panther Lake-Px40 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Gen2 with a TDP of 40W. The XPS 13 «Divo» laptop with these chips will have half of this TDP. The following dates for the appearance of Intel processors are known:

Lunar Lake-MX — in August/September 2024

Arrow Lake-H — in February/March 2025

Panther Lake-H — in February/March 2026

Nova Lake — first quarter of 2027

Also in 2027, XPS 16 laptops will receive AMD processors for the first time since 2009

Qualcomm Snapdragon X «Oryon V2» and «V3»

This month, Qualcomm will release the first Snapdragon X series processors, with the first laptops coming out on May 20. However, Qualcomm has not yet announced its plans for the successor to the X series, which may largely depend on the success of the first generation product.

According to Dell’s roadmap, the «Oryon V2» series, possibly called Snapdragon X Gen2, will be released in the second half of 2025. Dell will use these chips in the 2026 XPS 14 «Huracan» series of laptops with a TDP of 40W. The XPS 13 «Divo» model with a TDP of 20W will also have a second-generation Snapdragon X.

At the bottom of the slide, you can see the «Oryon V3» processor, which is mentioned at the end of 2027. This chip is not associated with any product and probably won’t be part of the XPS lineup until 2028.

Qualcomm Snapdragon «Oryon V2» — second half of 2025

Qualcomm Snapdragon «Oryon V3» — end of 2027

New NVIDIA graphics cards

Dell’s roadmap also gives an approximate schedule for NVIDIA graphics card upgrades for all of the laptops mentioned. In 2025, they will receive the next generation NVIDIA RTX (RTX 50xx). In 2026, another upgrade is expected (RTX 60xx Rubin?).