Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop with Snapdragon X processor for $1199 — detailed specifications before release

Dell will soon introduce XPS 13 Plus laptops with Qualcomm processors. VideoCardz has received information about the XPS 13 9345 Plus model with Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips.

The new laptop is internally named TributoQC, which follows the TributoRPL based on Intel’s Raptor Lake architecture. Dell has already released its XPS 13 laptop based on the Meteor Lake architecture, but the Plus version is focused on lower power and price. It’s worth noting that the document refers to Qualcomm chips as Nuvia, because at the time of these slides, Qualcomm had not yet officially announced the Snapdragon X.

The XPS 13 with Snapdragon will have 10- and 12-core configurations with a maximum TDP of 25.5 watts. This laptop is said to have the same size but will be slightly lighter (1,210 g vs. 1,225 g). The system features a 13.4-inch screen, which will also be updated, but the resolution of the flagship OLED panel will be lower (from 3.5K to 2.8K). The laptop will use LPDDR5X-8400 memory from 16 GB (Intel models started with 8 GB), and there will also be 32 GB and 64 GB variants. The device also gets a new Full-HD camera.

Dell is planning to sell the laptop for $1199 dollars, but this is a mid-2023 price and it is not known whether it is wholesale or retail. If the laptop comes out at this price, it will be $800 dollars cheaper, which would be the same price as the MacBook Air M2. The company plans to produce 241 thousand of these laptops, scheduled for release in June.