News Technologies 05-15-2024 at 07:44 comment views icon

«Demo made me cringe»: Elon Musk reacts to OpenAI’s GPT-4o launch

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-96x96.jpg

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

Elon Musk is not impressed with the GPT-4o AI language model presented by OpenAI. The billionaire criticized the company’s demonstration of its new artificial intelligence model called GPT-4o, which, in his opinion, «drives into the cringe of». OpenAI unveiled the new model on Monday and demonstrated its improved voice and visual capabilities. The GPT-4o functions as a digital assistant and allows users to communicate with the bot verbally and visually, just like a real person.

Musk left comments on several publications that mocked the new update. Earlier, the billionaire sued OpenAI, accusing the company of abandoning its founding principles amid a multibillion-dollar partnership with Microsoft. He left the company he helped create in 2018 and has since been a constant critic of it, particularly for its «left-leaning» ChatGPT.

Musk has launched a rival company developing artificial intelligence, xAI, and his own chatbot, Grok. The Tesla CEO also took the time to comment on the publication about Grok — he says that the bot will receive a «significant update» in the near future.

«Вганяє у крінж»: Ілон Маск відреагував на запуск GPT-4o від OpenAI

Users of social network X were quick to respond.


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send