«Demo made me cringe»: Elon Musk reacts to OpenAI’s GPT-4o launch

Elon Musk is not impressed with the GPT-4o AI language model presented by OpenAI. The billionaire criticized the company’s demonstration of its new artificial intelligence model called GPT-4o, which, in his opinion, «drives into the cringe of». OpenAI unveiled the new model on Monday and demonstrated its improved voice and visual capabilities. The GPT-4o functions as a digital assistant and allows users to communicate with the bot verbally and visually, just like a real person.

Demo made me cringe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2024

Musk left comments on several publications that mocked the new update. Earlier, the billionaire sued OpenAI, accusing the company of abandoning its founding principles amid a multibillion-dollar partnership with Microsoft. He left the company he helped create in 2018 and has since been a constant critic of it, particularly for its «left-leaning» ChatGPT.

Musk has launched a rival company developing artificial intelligence, xAI, and his own chatbot, Grok. The Tesla CEO also took the time to comment on the publication about Grok — he says that the bot will receive a «significant update» in the near future.

