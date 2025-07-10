Destiny 2 is giving away all paid DLC released over the past 7 years for free

Bungie has temporarily opened access to all paid Destiny 2 add-ons that the studio has released over the past 7 years. This is a kind of advertising campaign.

The studio has indeed opened access to all paid Destiny 2 add-ons on all major platforms — PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Microsoft Store and Epic Games. Here are the key details:

Promotion period: July 8-22, 2025.

July 8-22, 2025. Available add-ons : Forsaken, Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, The Witch Queen, Lightfall, The Final Shape.

: Forsaken, Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, The Witch Queen, Lightfall, The Final Shape. Episodes of 2025 (continuing the story of The Final Shape): free only until July 15. We are talking about Echoes: Act I, Reckoning, and Heresy

(continuing the story of The Final Shape): free only until July 15. We are talking about Echoes: Act I, Reckoning, and Heresy Lut remains: everything you earn — weapons, cosmetics, titles, currency, triumphs — will remain forever, even after the campaign is over

This is actually all the story content that is still available in the game. Forsaken expansion packs (such as Curse of Osiris and Warmind) and the Red War campaign are not available. Bungie has been removing old content from the game to make room for new additions and updates.

The studio is artificially creating a hype around itself as it prepares to launch a new DLC — Edge of Fate, which will be released on July 15. The add-on will bring a new Kepler zone, weapons, and redesigned progression systems and mechanics. These fundamental changes will be free for everyone. However, only access to the Edge of Fate campaign will be charged: story missions, raids, exclusive rewards, missions, etc.

For players who missed several previous seasons for various reasons, they can catch up with the story and appreciate the changes in the game. And on July 15, a new story arc will start: some episodes will be closed, and the Edge of Fate expansion will set the tone for the next game year. Bungie has also confirmed that another separate expansion will be released in 2025 after Edge of Fate.

It seems that the studio is focusing more on Destiny 2 after getting involved in several scandals against the backdrop of Marathon. First the studio stole old posters of one artistand then Sony canceled the marketing of their game. And this is against the backdrop of a not-so-warm presentation in April, where the audience saw the gameplay for the first time.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Dexerto