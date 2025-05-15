Detailed specifications of Nintendo Switch 2 published — company «forgot» processor, the network added

In a large the supplemented list The Nintendo Switch 2 specs only list «a dedicated processor made by NVIDIA». Digital Foundry adds a detailed description of it.

Officially, the Switch 2 has dimensions of 271x113x11 mm and weighs 400 g (535 g with Joy-Con 2 connected). The console’s 7.9-inch screen is described as a touchscreen LCD. It reproduces images in 1920×1080 resolution, supports HDR10 and variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz. Inside, there is a 256 GB UFS drive, part of which is reserved by the system.

The console supports Wi-Fi 6 and an unspecified version of Bluetooth, and a wired network is available via a docking station. HDMI outputs video at 3840×2160 (4K) 60 frames per second, or 1920×1080/2560×1440 120 fps. PCM 5.1 audio is also output via HDMI, with surround sound available through the built-in stereo speakers or headphones. The built-in microphone suppresses noise and echo and supports automatic volume control.

Switch 2 has two USB-C ports of an unspecified version. The lower connector is used for charging the console and connecting to the docking station, while the upper connector is for connecting accessories and charging. The cartridge slot supports media from both Switch 2 and the first Switch. The memory card slot «is only compatible with microSD Express cards (up to 2 TB)». Non-compatible microSD cards can be used, but only for screenshots and videos.

The console is equipped with a 5220 mAh battery, which provides about 6.5 hours battery life. Charging time is quite long — 3 hours in sleep mode.

Docking station and Joy-Con 2

The docking station weighs 380 g and measures 200.6 x 114.3 x 50.8 mm. It is equipped with 2x USB 2.0 on the side, HDMI and LAN connectors, a system port, and a power connector.

Joy-Con 2 controllers measure 113x11x31 mm and weigh about 70 g. They support Bluetooth 3.0 and NFC (right), and are equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor that provides a corresponding mode of operation. Each has a 500 mAh battery that gives up to 20 hours of autonomy, but requires 3 hours and 30 minutes to charge. The console also comes with straps and grips for the Joy-Con 2.

What about the processor?

Despite the lack of official information, Digital Foundry reveals the detailed characteristics of the processor. So, the NVIDIA T239 chip has 8 ARM Cortex-A78C cores, 6 of which are available for gaming, and 2 are reserved for system operations. They operate at a frequency of 1100 MHz, and in dock mode the frequency is, oddly enough, 998 MHz — there are no rational explanations for this at the moment. However, the maximum frequency of the chip is confirmed to be 1.67 GHz.

Built-in GPU, as previously reported, based on NVIDIA Ampere architecture and consists of 1536 CUDA cores. The video chip operates at 561 MHz in portable mode and overclocks to 1007 MHz in the dock, with a maximum GPU clock speed of 1400 MHz.