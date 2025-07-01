«Dexter: Resurrection» will be released on July 12 with Ukrainian dubbing — Megogo and Kyivstar TV have acquired the rights to show Paramount+ series

Kyivstar TV and Megogo have signed a joint agreement to show Paramount+ movies and TV series — from now on, the platform’s content will receive high-quality Ukrainian dubbing, along with the screening of content in Ukraine simultaneously with the world premiere.

The agreement was signed for 1 year with a possibility of extension for 3 years and provides for the screening of more than 200 films, 1250 hours of animation and dozens of TV series with Ukrainian-language tracks.

Starting from July 1, Megogo and Kyivstar TV will offer «Dexter», «Elementary», «Yellowstone», «Charmed», «Billions», etc., and by the end of the month — «Halo», «King of Tulsa», «1923» and the new series «The Agency», starring Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Rudynskyi. In addition, viewers will have access to a large library of animated episodes (from «SpongeBob» to «Puppy Patrol» and «Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles»), as well as such films as «Gladiator 2», «A Quiet Place: Day One», «Sonic 3», «Smile 2», «Novocaine», «September 5» and others.

From the interesting: series «Dexter: Resurrection» / Dexter: Resurrection will make its debut on the platform simultaneously with the world premiere on July 12 and with Ukrainian dubbing.

The plot of «Resurrection» starts with the events shown in the finale of the miniseries «Dexter: New Blood»: after Harrison shoots his father in Iron Lake, the seriously wounded Dexter Morgan fights for his life and eventually survives. Michael Hall reprises his role with David Zayas, Jack Olcott, James Remar, Uma Thurman, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter and others. The film is directed by Marcos Ciega and Monica Raymund.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The release clarifies that Kyivstar TV and MEGOGO will have equal investments in voice acting, which will be done by 1+1 Production, MEGOGO VOICE, Sunnysiders and 15KZ studios. Most projects will have it at the time of launch, while the rest will be added gradually.

On Kyivstar TV, Paramount+ content will be available in «Premium HD» and «Family» subscriptions, as well as in a special themed Paramount+ Kids playlist. On Megogo — within the «Maximum» and «Optimal» subscriptions, as well as MEGOPACK XL.