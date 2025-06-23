Did Disney spare the money? The cartoon «Elio» brought the worst debut in Pixar history

With the day of the Pixar fiasco — the new animated film «Elio» started «wrong». It managed to break the bottom of the worst grosses of all the studio’s releases.

During the first weekend, «Elio» brought in only $21 million in the US and $35 million worldwide, while the animation’s budget is about $150 million. The previous anti-record belonged to «Buzz to the Savior», which started with $51 million in the United States, but even this result looks decent compared to «Elio». And this is despite the fact that the film is praised in reviews by — on Rotten Tomatoes It received 84% from critics and 90% from viewers.

Okay, so the critics’ score is high, but users often disagree with it. So why did viewers give it a 91% positive rating? The answer is simple: users see the problem not in the cartoon itself, but in the fact that no one knew about it at all. Social media is actively discussing Disney’s failed advertising campaign.

«The problem isn’t that audiences aren’t seeing original movies. The problem is that studios aren’t trying hard enough to get people to see them», — wrote one of the Twitter users.

Other He addsThe studios don’t advertise original films because they are harder to attract viewers. As a result, studios spend less money on marketing, so users don’t know that the films have been released… Instead, we get dozens of remakes, remasters, spinoffs, prequels, sequels, restarts, etc. So even if «Elio» not a bad cartoon — most people just haven’t heard of it. By the way, you can read a review of the cartoon on ITC.ua.

«Everyone I’ve talked to about it had no idea it existed or that it was released. So, I agree with you. Because the movie itself is great and anyone who has seen it seems to have good things to say about it», — agreed another user.

The plot of the cartoon revolves around a guy named Elio, who accidentally becomes an ambassador of the Earth after contact with aliens. His is teleported into deep space, where he poses as the leader of humanity. Zoe Saldana («Avatar»), Jamila Jamil («The Good Place») and Matthias Schweighefer («Oppenheimer») are the voice actors. The movie was released on June 20.

