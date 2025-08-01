Did The Avengers eat all the money? Marvel is looking for unknown actors for new X-Men to save money

It seems after of the new Avengers, which attracted 25+ stars, Marvel will have to tighten its belt. According to rumors, the studio’s next big project will involve unknown actors to “cut costs.”

This step will be taken against the backdrop of falling box office receipts, where the main loss came from the Chinese market For comparison, Avengers: Endgame Despite the fact that the company seems to have recovered from the big crisis of 2023 with the failed Marvel movies and Ant-Man 3, new releases did not bring successes like The Avengers: Thunderbolts and Captain America had a good start but ended with modest $382 million and $415 million, while Fantastic Four is still being broadcast, but it is already predicted to have a significant drop in the second weekend.

All of this year’s trio of films had budgets of $180-200 million, excluding marketing costs, so it seems that there is no smell of profitability here. Hence the new strategy — saving money on the cast, which will be used in the new X-Men project. In the words of Variety, the film will have new faces, mostly young and unknown, who will not demand tens of millions in payments, as in the case of Robert Downey Jr. and company. Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts) was chosen to direct, and Michael Leslie is honing the script.

Marvel itself refused to comment on reports of problems with the X-Men budget.

Instead, Marvel’s biggest bet in this case is on “Avengers: Judgment Day”. It is not known what fees the entire central cast requested, but rumors suggest that only Downey as Dr. Doom is expected to receive $80 million. In total, the actor has earned up to $600 million over his entire career in the MCU, which includes Avengers, Iron Man, and several cameos.

“Doomsday, which will involve the “old” X-Men in the team, will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026, while its a direct sequel called Secret Wars will start in a year. The release date of X-Men is still unknown.