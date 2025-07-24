Microsoft returns the base price of games to $70, pre-orders of The Outer Worlds 2 will be refunded «overpayment»

Microsoft has changed the team: The Outer Worlds 2 will not cost $80. And the return to the old prices will not apply to just one game.

Surprisingly, the company listened to the criticism of players and decided not to shock their wallets with the record cost of games. Recently, the tech giant openly stated: the price of $79.99 will become the new norm for games. And the first candidate for this promotion was The Outer Worlds 2, a space sci-fi RPG with shooter elements developed by Obsidian. But now the course has changed.

«We are focused on offering players incredible worlds to explore and will maintain the price of our full holiday releases, including The Outer Worlds 2, at $69.99 — in line with current market conditions», Xbox said.

If you’ve already pre-ordered for $79.99, no problem. Microsoft says that in this case, the money should be refunded automatically, and a new pre-order can be made for $69.99. The company also warns that some retailers will start refunding today, and some will start tomorrow.

News of the return of the old price is a good sign. Companies definitely wanted to follow the example of Nintendo, which is how much Mario Kart World sold for the new Switch 2. But not only corporations wanted to make more money: the creators of Borderlands 4 stated that true fans shouldn’t spare an extra $10 to play. As a result, the basic version of the fourth part is cheaper, but The cost of the full edition makes my eyes twitch — ₴5 600. Despite several examples, this figure for the basic version is still perceived as an exception, not a rule.

Microsoft and Sony has already raised prices for consoles but so far, gamers have been allowed not to panic at least somewhere. Tech giants revised their pricing policy for games in 2022 — It was then that the standard price crossed the $70 mark. And the moment when studios decide to sell projects for a higher price is only a matter of time. At least for now, you can briefly exhale.

Source: Windows Central