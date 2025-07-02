Dig this: Microsoft «resuscitated» Skype for Business because Teams failed

Although Microsoft recently retired SkypeIt’s too early to say that the messaging service is a thing of the past. Indeed, the classic Skype that worked through the cloud, gave way to Microsoft Teams. But it should not be confused with Skype for Business Server — the on-premises solution for companies that still does not have a full-fledged replacement. That’s why Microsoft has officially launched a new version — Skype for Business Server Subscription Edition (SE).

This new product replaces Skype for Business Server 2015 and 2019, which will end support with Windows 10 — on October 14, 2025. Microsoft is introducing a subscription model to allow businesses to continue using the familiar tool. It’s based on the Modern Lifecycle Policy, a policy that supports a product as long as users keep their system and configuration up to date.

It’s important to know that the new version won’t come with major new features. Rather, it is a way to extend the «life» of a system that works well and is used by many organizations. IT infrastructure administrators should note that SE can be installed as a cumulative upgrade on current installations of versions 2015 or 2019. Microsoft recommends upgrading as soon as possible, as there will be only one supported option — SE after October 14, 2025.

Technically, Skype for Business Server SE is very similar to the 2019 version: the same requirements, configurations, and installation. The difference is the name, version number, and new license agreement.

Microsoft recognizes that not all organizations can or want to move to the cloud. That’s why the company doesn’t completely shut down the on-premises version and allows those who need local control over their data to continue working. Although Teams has become the main communication platform, it does not support on-premises installations. This means that Skype for Business Server continues its life — in the new SE format.

