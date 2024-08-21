Digital View’s E-Ink display is battery-free and powered via Wi-Fi

Not only do E-Ink screens create the effect of reading from paper, but they also consume very little electricity. New display Digital View has no battery at all and receives the necessary energy from the wireless Wi-Charge power module.

It’s not a very readable technology at the moment — the screen won’t refresh outside of the power transmission area. But it is a good option for advertising panels in stores, information boards in museums or art galleries, and information screens. The advantage of this solution is the ability to keep the display always on.

Power and information updates are provided via the built-in Wi-Fi. The Wi-Charge module provides wireless power to several devices simultaneously. Each display consumes 500 mW to maintain the Wi-Fi connection, receive data, and display the image. Significantly less power is required in standby mode.

Transmission module AirCord In the Digital View ESP6-13 model, the puck-like ePaper is optionally available on the monitor page and requires installation. The device uses infrared technology to transmit energy over a distance of about 9 meters.

The 13.3-inch E Ink Spectra 6 ePaper color display has a resolution of 1200 x 1600 pixels and enough brightness for a very bright room. The ESP6-13 has an aluminum frame, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB-C connector. As is usually the case with business-oriented technology, the price has not been disclosed, but companies wishing to learn more can contact the manufacturer.

Source: New Atlas