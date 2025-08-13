"Diia.Card" launched in Ukraine: a single card for (almost) all government payments

In Ukraine, the following has been launched long promised “Diia.Card”. This is a universal multi-account card for all government payments. About its launch said Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

“Diia.Karta” is a universal payment card that will receive targeted and untargeted government payments. With this card, there will be no need to open separate cards for each benefit. The new card has separate accounts for different government programs — for eBooks and Veteran Sports and a general account — for IDP benefits, pensions, military bonds, etc. The card allows for mixed payments. If there is not enough money on the card to make a payment under the terms of a targeted government program, it can be automatically supplemented with your own funds if there is not enough money on the special one. How to note The Ministry of Digital Transformation, you can also store your own savings on this card.

The new Diia.Card is already available in the Diia app (which is ignored by almost 60% of Ukrainians) and in partner banks: PrivatBank, Monobank and Credit Dnipro. The list of banks will be expanded soon. The service is available to all Ukrainians over 18 years of age — it is enough to have a passport and a tax identification number. To apply for a card, you need to update the Diia app and log in. Next, go to the Services → Diia.Card section, select a bank, sign the agreement and open an account.

Currently, you can already receive payments on Diia.Card:

eBook

eBaby

Military bonds

Veteran sports

Unemployment benefits

Assistance to IDPs

Payment of pensions

Assistance from international organizations and others

Soon, it will also be possible to receive a payment under the Schoolchildren’s Package program. At the same time, the National Cashback and eVindication programs operate separately. Therefore, they are not included in the multi-account card and you will continue to have to have separate cards to work with it.