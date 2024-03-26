Director of a rural hospital gave her programmer nephew a 250% bonus and a bonus for hard work

The acting director of the Makariv Primary Health Care Center «(a village in Kyiv Oblast) set a 250% performance bonus and a bonus for hard work for her programmer nephew.

The Strategic Investigations Department in Kyiv Oblast noticed the violation and brought the case to court.

She pleaded not guilty

The prosecution insisted that the woman did not take measures to prevent any possibility of a conflict of interest and did not inform the owner — Makariv village council.

The director asked the court to acquit her because:

protocols on administrative offenses are not properly drawn up,

when drawing up protocols, the requirements of Order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine No. 1376 of 07.11.2015 «On Approval of the Instruction on Drawing Up Materials on Administrative Offenses in Police Bodies» were not met;

copies of documents attached to the protocols that do not meet the requirements of DSTU 4163:2020;

orders «On bonuses» cannot be taken into account by the court as evidence of guilt in committing an offense, since there are no requests for such information or documents from the authorized person.

In addition, the director stated that was not aware of and did not understand the existence of a conflict of interest when signing the bonus order.

What did the court decide?

However, the court did not find any substantiated evidence in the motion to close the proceedings that would refute the prosecution’s information.

Thus, the court found the principal guilty and sentenced her to a UAH 3,400 fine. She will also have to pay a court fee in favor of the state in the amount of UAH 600.