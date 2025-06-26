Director of «Dune» Denis Villeneuve will direct a new James Bond movie

Denis Villeneuve, director of «Dunes» and a longtime fan of the 007 franchise, will direct a new James Bond film.

«Some of my earliest movie memories are of Agent 007. I grew up watching James Bond movies with my father, starting with Dr. No with Sean Connery. I am a die-hard Bond fan. For me, — is sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and pave the way for many new missions. This is a huge responsibility, but also an incredibly exciting adventure for me and a great honor», — said Villeneuve said in a statement.

Villeneuve’s name has been closely associated with the new Bond for over a year now. Prior to that, before filming «Dune» in 2021, the director met with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli and proposed the idea of a new film. At the same time, on the «Happy Sad Confused» podcast, Villeneuve admitted that working on Bond was a longtime dream of his.

«I would really like to make a James Bond movie someday,» Villeneuve said. «This is a character that I’ve been with — like everyone — since childhood. I have a huge affinity for Bond. It would have been a big challenge for people to try to restart him after what Daniel did. What Craig brought to Bond was so unique, strong and probably unrivaled. He is the best James Bond ever. And I am one of the biggest Bond fans ever».

In fact, Villeneuve had a chance to work with Craig on Bond. The actor was rumored to have «pursued the director» with an offer, but he ultimately turned down the project, taking on «Dune» with Warner Bros. «No Time to Die», meanwhile directed by Cary Fukunaga.

Other candidates for the role of the new director of the 007 franchise included Edward Berger, Edgar Wright, and Paul King.

In addition to both parts of «Dune», Villeneuve is known for his work on «Blade Runner 2049», «Arrival», «Sicario», «Prisoners», and «Fires». The director’s upcoming projects also include — «Rendezvous with Rama», «Cleopatra», «Nuclear war: scenario» and «Dune: Messiah». The filming of the latter is due to start next month, and with that, Villeneuve will complete his work on the franchise.

Amazon/MGM did not provide any additional details about the next 007 installment, and the new lead actor is unknown. Last year, the producers noted that the role of looking for a man 30+, and possibly black (he will play the character for the next 10 years).

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Interestingly, after the announcement that Amazon had gained creative control over the franchise, the company’s CEO Jeff Bezos launched a poll on social media about a new actor for the role of 007 — and fans expectedly bombarded the postproposals to elect former Superman and Witcher Henry Cavill. An actor in the past tried out for the role of 007 agent, but was, as the director of «Casino Royale» Martin Campbell noted, too young for the role at the time.