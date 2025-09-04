Director of the new Resident Evil: "The movie follows the tone of Resident Evil 4, but lives in the world of parts 2 and 3"

After the success of “Barbarian” and “Weapons” Zack Gregger has taken on the creation of the next film in the Resident Evil series. Today, the director shared the details of the project and explained in which part of the game the story will take place.

To tell the truth, the explanation turned out to be quite confusing. In short, it’s an “original movie” that will “live in the world of Resident Evil 2 and 3” but will be more in line with the “tone of Resident Evil 4.”

It can be considered original because the film does not directly adapt any part of the game franchise and introduces completely new characters. Kregger did not confirm the plot, but rumor has it that the new Resident Evil will tell the story of a failed courier, Brian, who was tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital in Raccoon City in the middle of a disease outbreak. This basically corresponds to the words about parts 2 and 3, since the outbreak was last seen in these games.

“During the delivery, Brian has to drive along a snowy mountain road where he accidentally hits a strange woman with his car. She somehow survives, but something is clearly “off” with her. Trying to help, Brian is caught up in a full-blown outbreak of terrifying tentacle mutations and bioengineered monstrosities,” — from the leaked synopsis

The director says that the games also do not have a set plot and do not have a strict time frame or location.

“I don’t think I’m taking any more liberties with this [movie] than I did with the game franchise. I think I’m moving within the bounds of what’s allowed.”

At the same time, the director says that the pace of the game is quite cinematic:

“It’s set in the world of gaming, but the most important thing is that the journey you go through as a viewer will be similar to the journey you go through as a player. This means that the movie is about one main character who moves from point A to point B, descending deeper and deeper into hell,” says Kregger. “As someone who’s played I don’t know how many thousands of hours of Resident Evil, I just feel like I know what that pace can be, and it’s inherently cinematic. I feel like there’s a great movie that can live in this world and at this pace. I’m very excited about the story we’re going to tell here.”

Earlier, Cregger said that have not seen a single movie of the franchise:

“I’m making a movie because I love games. I’ve played them all, and Resident Evil 4 about a hundred times. I’m obsessed with it. So I just want to tell a story that does justice to the experience you get when you play these games. I haven’t seen the movies, it’s not my thing. But games — that’s my thing.”

The new Resident Evil movie is expected to be released in September 2026. The casting has not been officially announced, but according to rumors, Austin Abrams from The Guns will take on the role of the protagonist. In an interview, Kregger clarified that filming will begin in October in Prague and will last until the end of January.

Source: Game Spot