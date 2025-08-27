Disaster in the world of The Witcher: what is known about the spinoff series Rats and its future

It’s been about two years since the announcement of Rats, Netflix’s spinoff to The Witcher, and we still have no official information about its fate. However, rumors abound, and the latest ones say that the project has become a “real disaster” for streaming.

Production chaos

Insiders say that the show “went wrong” and is a “disaster” worse than Bloodline. If you’re the lucky one who avoided watching this miniseries, then the ratings on 28% from critics and 13% from Rotten Tomatoes viewersThe facts speak for themselves.

In the words of Redanian Intelligence, in 2023, even before the premature end of filming, some of the “higher-ups” at Netflix watched the early footage and decided not to continue the series. At the same time, there were reports that the filming of completed in just 2 months, instead of the planned 6.

In fact, the production process itself coincided with the screenwriters’ strikes in Hollywood, which could only exacerbate the “disaster” on the set. Although showrunner Hayley Hall, along with Lauren Gissrich, who worked on The Witcher, were present on the set in Cape Town, South Africa, they were not allowed to do any editing.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

What’s next?

Officially, the fate of the project is still uncertain. One of the most likely options is that instead of a miniseries, we will we will get a full-length special issue about Rats. The post-production process lasted until the start of filming the fourth season of The Witcher.

On the other hand, there are rumors that Netflix wanted to use the footage for flashbacks of the main show. It is not known which of these options eventually became real.

The plot of “Rats”

Initially, Rats was conceived as a prequel miniseries of 6-8 episodes and was supposed to tell the story of a group of teenagers and their adventures. Even before Tsiri joined the gang in the third season of The Witcher. The official synopsis was as follows:

“Six teenage thieves must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers against the most dangerous criminal gang in the kingdom.”

The cast included: Ben Radcliffe (Giselaire), Christelle Alvin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kaylee), Aggie C. Adams (Sparkle), Juliet Alexander (Ref), Connor Crawford (Asse), Dolph Lundgren (Bregen), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bongart), Deudon Pretorius, Morgan Jade Santo, Bianca Simone Manny, Carla Fonseca Mokgata, Lita Bam, Stephen Mark, Aubrey Shelton, and Warren Masemola.

.

The showrunner and head writer of Rats is Hayley Hall, who wrote several episodes in the first three seasons of The Witcher, and the director is Mairzi Almas (Shadow and Bone, The Sandman).

What about The Witcher?

The fourth season is in post-production, and The fifth one is currently being filmed. In both Henry Cavill has been replaced by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt and we are promised that this update will be reflected “according to the book canon”.